Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani died on Sunday at the age of 84 according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

During his 23-year rule, which ended suddenly in 1995, the tiny Persian Gulf nation made remarkable strides.

In 1971, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani, then the deputy emir of Qatar, declared his nation independent of Great Britain. Just a few months later, he seized control of the country from his cousin, emir Ahmad bin Ali al-Thani.