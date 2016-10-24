POLITICS
The life and legacy of Qatar's late emir
Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani led the nation of Qatar for 23 years before being ousted by his son in a bloodless coup.
The life and legacy of Qatar's late emir
The former leader passed away on Sunday, at the age of 84. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2016

Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani died on Sunday at the age of 84 according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

During his 23-year rule, which ended suddenly in 1995,  the tiny Persian Gulf nation made remarkable strides.

In 1971, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani, then the deputy emir of Qatar, declared his nation independent of Great Britain. Just a few months later, he seized control of the country from his cousin, emir Ahmad bin Ali al-Thani.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
