The public prosecutor's office in Ankara has identified businessman Kemal Batmaz as the 'second mastermind' of the July 15 defeated coup, according to a report released by the office Wednesday.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Batmaz had been spotted at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport as he accompanied another major coup perpetrator, Adil Oksuz, during their trip to the United States (US) to visit Fethullah Gulen, leader of the the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in July, just days before the failed coup.

After returning from the US, Batmaz was spotted along with Oksuz at Ankara's Akinci 4th Main Jet Base during the night of the failed coup.

Some pro-coup soldiers used Akinci as a base and the jets that took off from the base bombed several targets in the capital city of Ankara, including the parliament building.

Top military officers in the Turkish army were also held hostage at the base.

Businessman Batmaz had been detained soon after the coup bid and remains in custody.

Also, the prosecutor's office said six suspects accused of accompanying Oksuz on his visit to the US in March and June had been apprehended Wednesday.

The suspects also allegedly rented out houses in Ankara in preparation for the coup. Police are looking for six more suspects linked to Oksuz and the coup bid.