The small country of Tunisia is one of the few genuine democracies in North Africa and the Middle East. The "second republic" was born out of the country's December 2010-January 2011 uprising, which overthrew decades of authoritarian rule.

While several other countries in the region experienced popular revolts of their own, Tunisia is the only one to have achieved a peaceful political transition.

Tunisians drafted the new constitution in January 2014, then held the country's first free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections later that year.

The next step for the country is to confront its traumatic past. The institution tasked with that powerful responsibility is the Truth and Dignity Commission (TDC).

What is Tunisia's Truth and Dignity Commission?

The commission, known as the Instance Vérité et Dignité (IVD), is an independent institution that was created by the Tunisian Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Transitional Justice on December 15, 2013. Since late 2011, the ministry has been a stepping stone on the path to transitional justice, carrying out consultations with civil society and gathering documents in the build-up to the establishment of the commission.

The TDC is charged with investigating human rights violations and economic crimes that were committed by the Tunisian state since its independence, from 1955 until 2013. This period includes crimes committed during the presidencies of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and his predecessor Habib Bourguiba. It also includes the governments that followed immediately after the uprising.

The TDC aims to bring about societal-level reconciliation, rather than a spirit of revenge. The reparations to the victims will be paid from the Commission's Victims Fund. For financial crimes, the perpetrator must repay the stolen money.

The mechanism is similar to South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission which aimed to salve the wounds left by the Apartheid regime that enforced racial discrimination and white minority rule as a state policy.

If the perpetrator of any alleged abuses agrees to "speak the truth" and testify openly before the commission, they will be forgiven. Should they refuse to do so, the case can be transferred to Specialised Chambers created by the transnational justice law.

The commission also collaborates with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Centre for Transitional justice (ICJT).

Who are the commission's opponents and who are its supporters?

The transitional justice process has stumbled in the face of political and institutional resistance. Much of the national media – still owned by the same powerful people as before the uprising – were extremely critical of the commission. They focused their criticism against its controversial president, Sihem Bensedrine, and accused it of spending public money without results.