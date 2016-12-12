The birthday of Prophet Muhammad, also known as Mawlid, is being celebrated across the world. In some Muslim countries, the day is a public holiday. In more conservative countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the practice is forbidden as there is no record of the Prophet observing the day.

The Prophet is revered by Muslims as the final messenger sent by God to spread the Abrahamic faith to the world. To non-Muslims, he is considered the founder of Islam.