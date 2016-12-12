POLITICS
How 9 countries around the world celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday
Although the exact date of his birth is unknown, Muslims agree he was born in the year 570 CE. The occasion is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, this year corresponding to December 11 and 12.
The main tenet of Islam is the belief in God and that Muhammad is his final messenger and prophet. When referring to the Prophet, Muslims add, "May peace and blessings be upon him."
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad, also known as Mawlid, is being celebrated across the world. In some Muslim countries, the day is a public holiday. In more conservative countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the practice is forbidden as there is no record of the Prophet observing the day.

The Prophet is revered by Muslims as the final messenger sent by God to spread the Abrahamic faith to the world. To non-Muslims, he is considered the founder of Islam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
