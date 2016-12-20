TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World condemns assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Leaders uniformly denounced the shooting of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
World condemns assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov (R) accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The international community condemned the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, at an art gallery in Ankara on Monday evening.

An off-duty policeman shot Karlov multiple times as the ambassador spoke at the opening of a photo exhibition.

Karlov was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Turkish special forces shot the assailant dead at the scene.

The exhibition, titled "From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, from the eyes of travellers," featured photos from Russia's westernmost Baltic region to the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the east.

Political leaders from around the world have condemned the attack.

US Secretary of State John Kerry called it an "act of violence."

US President-elect Donald Trump also condemned the attack.

Recommended

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his condolences.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called it "a cowardly attack."

French President Francois Hollande condemned the attack "with force."

Social media was abuzz after the assassination.

Here are some other reactions from Twitter:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye