The international community condemned the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, at an art gallery in Ankara on Monday evening.

An off-duty policeman shot Karlov multiple times as the ambassador spoke at the opening of a photo exhibition.

Karlov was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Turkish special forces shot the assailant dead at the scene.

The exhibition, titled "From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, from the eyes of travellers," featured photos from Russia's westernmost Baltic region to the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the east.

Political leaders from around the world have condemned the attack.

US Secretary of State John Kerry called it an "act of violence."

US President-elect Donald Trump also condemned the attack.