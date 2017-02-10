Contrary to what the critics are saying, Turkey's constitutional reforms take powers away from the president's office, a governing AK Party lawmaker told TRT World.

"It actually limits the power of the president," says Ravza Kavakci.

"Currently the Turkish President has the right to take the parliament to election…the constitutional change takes that power away from the president."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a constitutional reform bill on Friday. The bill now goes for referendum expected in mid-April.

President Erdogan says the reforms will help bring stability by avoiding weak coalition governments that have hampered Turkey's growth in past.