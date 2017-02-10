TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Constitutional reforms don't give more power to president, says AK Party MP
Instead, if the parliament and the president ever reach a situation where they can't work together, both will go to election, says Ravza Kavakci.
Constitutional reforms don't give more power to president, says AK Party MP
Turkey's parliament has already passed the reform bill. / TRT World and Agencies
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
February 10, 2017

Contrary to what the critics are saying, Turkey's constitutional reforms take powers away from the president's office, a governing AK Party lawmaker told TRT World.

"It actually limits the power of the president," says Ravza Kavakci.

"Currently the Turkish President has the right to take the parliament to election…the constitutional change takes that power away from the president."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a constitutional reform bill on Friday. The bill now goes for referendum expected in mid-April.

President Erdogan says the reforms will help bring stability by avoiding weak coalition governments that have hampered Turkey's growth in past.

Recommended

Critics say it will give more power to the president. But Kavakci disagrees with that perception.

"If there is a position when the system goes to a deadlock and the president and parliament cannot work together or the parliament is unable to form a government, they both go to elections," she said.  

To know more on how the bill helps Turkey's democracy, listen to Kavakci's interview with TRT World

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister