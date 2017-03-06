Omsin had been finding it hard to swim of late. The female sea turtle's diet of "good luck" coins was not bringing her any joy.

Omsin – Piggy Bank in Thai – lives in a conservation centre in Sriracha, east of Bangkok, Thailand. Locals and tourists would come and throw coins, hoping to be blessed with good fortune and longevity. Unaware of the hopes and dreams tossed in with the metal, Omsin had been quietly swallowing the coins tossed into her pond.

Veterinarians at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok removed nearly one thousand coins from her stomach on Monday. Their weight was causing the turtle's shell to crack, making it very difficult for her to swim.

The coins and other objects removed from the turtle weighed 5 kilogrammes (11 pounds). The turtle herself weighed 59 kg (130 lb).