WikiLeaks recently dumped a lot of documents about the hacking tools the CIA has been using since 2013. Most people are worried about the Samsung Smart TV hack, which allows the spy agency to turn your television into a recording device, and bypassed messaging platforms on your mobile phone. But there's another side to the CIA files worth looking into. Since the documents were arranged in a different format, CIA employees used their very own pages, on which they had strange and interesting stuff. Here are some of the funny and quirky things that have been found in the massive CIA dump, a.k.a. Vault 7.

Faces of the Web

Who knew the CIA had so much fun? What looks like a full list of emojis was found on one employee's page. It includes one line, multi-line, sideways, Japanese style and weird right-to-left faces; some with helpful descriptions. The list is really long but here are some of our favourites. We think these (づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ "gotchya covered" ...

∩( ・ω・)∩ happy dog

╯‵Д′)╯彡┻━┻ angry guy flipping a table

(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ table flip

◖|◔◡◉|◗ Huuuuur

﴾͡๏̯͡๏﴿ O'RLY?

(屮ﾟДﾟ)屮 "Come on" or "Come here"

(ﾟДﾟ) "heh?" or "what are you saying?" or "surprised"

(ﾟДﾟ)y─┛ smoking

( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)

( ಠ◡ಠ )

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(`･ω･´) Pedobear?

y=ｰ( ﾟдﾟ)･∵. shot my head

ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ baby seal

Intriguing project names

In addition to fabulous new emojis, the documents also revealed CIA project names and we think they're intriguing. At least they certainly make us wonder...

Weeping Angel

Brutal Kangaroo

Harpy Eagle

HammerDrill

Fine Dining

QuarkMatter

YarnBall

SnowyOwl

Pterodactyl

Maddening Whispers

Bee sting

Bald Eagle

Hive

Fight Club

Rain Maker

Shoulder Surger

Taxman

Candy Mountain

Magic Vikings

Anthill

Frog Prince

Herc Beetle

Seven Seas Transport

Medusa 2.0

Limited user licences for Sublime Editor