Pakistan stun holders India to lift Champions Trophy
Fakhar Zaman's maiden century and Mohammad Amir's devastating spell helped Pakistan crush India by 180 runs with 19.3 overs to spare.
Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy final after overwhelming title-holders India at The Oval, London, on June 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2017

Fakhar Zaman's thrilling ton and Mohammad Amir's three dismissals of India's top order led Pakistan to a stunning 180-run victory against their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Fakhar capitalised on a lucky escape to strike a superb 114 and lift Pakistan to a commanding total of 338 for four. It was his maiden ODI hundred in just his fourth match at this level.

Fast bowler Amir ripped out India's top three batsmen before the defending champions subsided to 158 all out with 19.3 overs to spare.

"Fakhar is a great impact player, he played like a champion batsman today," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said at the presentation ceremony.

Amir bowled brilliantly today but all my bowlers bowled really well. We have a young team and credit to my boys.

Pakistan had come into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team and lost heavily to India in their opening group match but they beat South Africa and Sri Lanka to make the semi-finals where they knocked out hosts England.

Fakhar hit 12 fours and three sixes before skying a catch off Hardik Pandya but Pakistan had the perfect platform to make the highest total in a Champions Trophy final.

Left-arm fast bowler Amir, whose career was almost ended on the other side of London's River Thames by a ban and jail term he received for his part in a spot-fixing scam during a 2010 Test against England at Lord's, finished with three for 16.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma (nought), India captain Virat Kohli (five) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) in a stunning new-ball spell.

Babar Azam chipped in with a solid 46 and Mohammad Hafeez struck three sixes in a punchy unbeaten 57 that left India needing to produce the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history to lift the trophy for the third time.

Amir's devastating spell

Within three overs, however, their reply was in tatters as Amir produced a devastating spell of bowling.

He trapped Rohit Sharma lbw for nought with a swinging delivery and removed India talisman Virat Kohli with another fine ball which the captain could only edge to point for five.

Kohli, the world's top-ranked one-day batsman, had been dropped off the previous delivery in the slips and the India fans looked shell-shocked as he trudged off.

Their hopes now rested largely on the shoulders of Shikhar Dhawan who had been in fine form in the tournament but he made only 21 before nicking the inspired Amir to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Spinner Shadab Khan snared Yuvraj Singh lbw for 22 and Dhoni, India's former captain who has saved the team on many occasions, pulled Hasan Ali to Imad Wasim at deep square leg to depart for four.

Shadab picked up his second wicket when Kedar Jadhav, on nine, gave Sarfraz a simple catch and India appeared to be crumbling meekly at 72 for six.

Pandya, however, briefly raised their spirits with a quickfire 76, reaching his fifty with three successive sixes off Shadab and hitting six maximums in all before he was run out.

Jadeja nicked Junaid Khan to slip for 15, Hasan had Ashwin caught by Sarfraz and Hasan forced Bumrah to lob another catch to the wicketkeeper, who pouched it gleefully to complete Pakistan's first Champions Trophy win.

"Early wickets are never good, especially in a chase. We thought one big partnership would have set it up nicely," Indian captain Virat Kohli said.

Pakistan had to earn their win and they made us make mistakes. We have no hesitation or shame to admit we didn't play our best game today.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
