Barcelona says that Neymar has paid the 222 million euro ($262 million) buyout clause to free him from his contract, clearing the way for the Brazil forward to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement released on Thursday, Barcelona says that "Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties." He signed a five-year contract with PSG, a journalist for French radio station RMC said on Twitter.

"Neymar is Parisian! He signed a 5-year contract with PSG's leaders in Barcelona!," Mohamed Bouhafsi, RMC's editor in charge of soccer coverage, said on Twitter.

The payment of the clause shatters the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona also said that "the club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."

The comment follows a claim by Spanish league president Javier Tebas on Wednesday that Neymar's move would break Financial Fair Play rules introduced by UEFA, European soccer's ruling body.

All to stop them

Barcelona did all it could to stop Neymar from leaving, and had vowed to complain to UEFA if his seemingly untouchable release clause was triggered.

The payment of the clause directly to the club was the second attempt Neymar's representatives had made on Thursday to break his bond with Barcelona.