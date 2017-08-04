Britain's state-rescued Royal Bank of Scotland has picked Amsterdam as a post-Brexit EU base, it said Friday as it rebounded into second-quarter profit.

The troubled bank revealed it was preparing its Brexit contingency plan by engaging with the Dutch central bank to use its existing banking licence in the Netherlands, in a move which will see RBS employ 150 staff in Amsterdam.

"We have to be in a position to serve our customers," chief executive Ross McEwan said after publication of quarterly results.

The lender, which is 71 percent owned by the government after a vast bailout during the global financial crisis, needs EU "passporting rights" to continue operating its NatWest Markets investment banking division across the bloc.

"NatWest Markets has reviewed ways to minimise disruption to the business and continue to serve its customers well in the event of any loss of EU passporting," RBS said in a results statement.

"Should the outcome of the current EU separation negotiations make it necessary, NatWest Markets is ensuring our existing RBS NV banking licence in the Netherlands is operationally ready."

UK-based banks and other financial firms face losing so-called passporting rights to sell services to clients operating in the European Union once Britain definitively quits the bloc in March 2019.

Earlier this week, Japanese megabank MUFG said Amsterdam and Paris are favourites to be the new European base for its securities operations, as it prepares for Brexit.