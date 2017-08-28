A draft law, submitted by the government to parliament on July 25, wants to grant the authority to register marriage contracts to state-registered muftis, or jurists.

If accepted, the bill will allow muftis, or Muslim legal experts and jurists who work for Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), to conduct and register marriages.

Critics argue that the new law could harm secular values of Turkey, as muftis represent a religious community.

But the government says this would encourage couples who want to conduct their religious marriages to do it under the Turkish law — and therefore protect the rights of those marrying.

Why was the bill proposed in the first place?

In Turkish society, different practices are followed when it comes to marriage. Many couples conduct their civil and religious marriages separately. Some however, choose to perform only one of these options.

At the moment, religious marriages are not registered by the state — or recognised by the law. It means that parties who choose to marry in a religious ceremony are deprived of marital rights given by the state, says Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Minister of Family and Social Policies.

“Most of these religious marriages are being conducted secretly. Women cannot put in a claim for the civil rights that the state gives married women,” she said.

The new proposal offers couples two options. The first is to only carry out a civil marriage, or to conduct a combination of civil and religious marriages by following the terms of Turkey’s civil code.

The terms of the draft law are not entirely clear as yet. But Hakan Erdem, an official from the Family and Social Policies Ministry told TRT World that details will be determined after parliamentary discussions are held.

What do the numbers say?

According to a survey conducted by Turkey’s statistical institute Turkstat last year, 97.1 percent of married couples stated they conducted both civil and religious marriages.

The report revealed that 1.8 percent of the couples only conducted civil marriages, while 1.1 percent only conducted religious marriages.

But the number of unregistered religious marriages is underreported. Turkstat official Evrim Sultan told TRT World that it isn't possible to determine the exact number of couples who conducted only religious marriages, given the absence of a paper-trail.