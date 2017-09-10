WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a million attend Pope’s mass in Pablo Escobar's Medellin
On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Pope Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, the city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Pope Francis (C) giving mass at the Enrique Olaya Herrera airport in Medellin, Colombia, on September 9, 2017. ​ / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

Nearly 1.3 million people flocked to a mass by Pope Francis on Saturday in the Colombian city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.

On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, home of the cocaine cartel depicted in the hit Netflix series Narcos.

The Argentine pope, 80, has spent the trip pleading for reconciliation following a peace agreement that ended Colombia’s half-century civil war.

Francis met with victims and ex-fighters.

In Medellin he also urged the Church to get out its comfort zone in order to confront challenges such as Colombia’s peace process.

“The Church is ‘shaken’ by the Spirit in order to lay aside comforts and attachments,” he said in his homily.

“We should not be afraid of renewal. The Church always needs renewal... Renewal entails sacrifice and courage.”

Medellin is the political stronghold of former president Alvaro Uribe, the leading opponent of a recent peace accord between the government and the FARC rebel group.

Organisers of the mass said 1,293,000 people were in attendance.

Francis supported the contested peace process that has led to Colombia’s biggest rebel group, the FARC, disarming and turning into a political party.

The government pushed the FARC accord through congress despite resistance from critics who said the rebels were getting off too lightly with amnesties and alternative sentences.

SOURCE:AFP
