Nearly 1.3 million people flocked to a mass by Pope Francis on Saturday in the Colombian city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.

On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, home of the cocaine cartel depicted in the hit Netflix series Narcos.

The Argentine pope, 80, has spent the trip pleading for reconciliation following a peace agreement that ended Colombia’s half-century civil war.

Francis met with victims and ex-fighters.

In Medellin he also urged the Church to get out its comfort zone in order to confront challenges such as Colombia’s peace process.

“The Church is ‘shaken’ by the Spirit in order to lay aside comforts and attachments,” he said in his homily.