POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Besiktas too good for RB Leipzig in 2-0 Champions League win
Babel and Talisca scored one each as Besiktas picked up their first win at home in the Champions League since November 2007.
Besiktas too good for RB Leipzig in 2-0 Champions League win
Besiktas Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Besiktas and RB Leipzig at Vodafone Park stadium, Istanbul. September 26. / AFP
September 27, 2017

First half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca earned Besiktas a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League game on Tuesday, making it successive Group G wins for the Turkish champions.

The home side looked threatening from the outset and Babel capitalised in the 11th minute when Cenk Tosun cut in from the left and crossed for the Dutch winger to fire a side-footed shot beyond Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Talisca doubled the Istanbul side's lead in the 43rd minute, meeting a cross from Ricardo Quaresma with a diving header from close range.

The Bundesliga side made a brighter start to the second half but their momentum was interrupted when a floodlight failure brought proceedings to a halt for 10 minutes.

Recommended

Upon resumption Besiktas were content to soak up the pressure and Leipzig were unable to find a way through in their second ever game in the Champions League.

This was the first home win for Besiktas in the Champions League since November 2007. They are now unbeaten in 10 European home matches.

Besiktas lead Group G with six points while Leipzig are level on one point with last season's semi-finalists AS Monaco who were beaten 3-0 at home to second-placed Porto.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each