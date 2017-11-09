Poland's Health Ministry says the country has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe.

To counter this, it has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring at such a quick rate.

The YouTube video shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit “narrator” reveals the secret of their big families: exercise, a healthy diet and little stress.

The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, and a wine glass turned upside down suggested an anti-alcohol message.

Viewers are told, “If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits.”