Ugandan farmers are using smart agricultural methods to mitigate the effects of climate change on soil and food supply.

This follows a dry spell in the East African country since 2016, which has led to crop failure and has killed livestock.

"We harvest water just within the locality by using the locally available materials, we dig a pit and divert water ... as it pours, you know it runs from the hills down to the swamps ... so during the drought season we use that very water," said farmer Godfrey Kigoye.

Kiyoge is teaching the technique to his fellow farmers who seek to tackle climate change.