A photograph - shown below - of a man on board a Russian ship holding what looked like missile launcher pushed the Bosphorus Naval Watch group onto the international stage.

But this was not their only picture to make news. Another photo was taken of the same warship - Caesar Kunikov - but on a different date.

This time it showed three men lying down on deck in what looked like sniper positions. Some news outlets said they were actually sunbathing.

But whatever the truth may be, Bosphorus Naval Watch member Yoruk Isik has some theories about what's been happening on this Russian vessel.

He believes one explanation is that it could be just part of Russia's foreign policy to grab the world's attention.

This would also help to explain another incident recently where a Russian jet flew close to a US warship in the Baltic Sea.

As mentioned in my report in the video above, Yoruk thinks these measures would be an overreaction from Russia if it is worried about security.

That's because the Turkish coastguard and police ensure safe passage through the Bosphorus.

But Yoruk thinks incidents like those above could also be linked to something more personal.