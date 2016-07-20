By Dr Anas Altikriti

Friday night was one which will live long in the memories of the Turkish people as a glorious moment amid many of the immense difficulties in modern history.

By the time dawn broke on Saturday, it became known across the world that a section of army generals had mounted an outrageous coup d'etat to bring down the government, but had failed miserably.

The sequence of events, the main culprits, the internal and foreign networks involved, and the reasons for its failure will continue to be told and retold, with only one fact being unequivocal and beyond question; it was a night when the people of Turkey united in defeating tanks, fighter jets and armoured vehicles from dismantling their democracy.

International reaction

However, amid the inevitable ramifications and unexpected developments which are certain to ensue, one could argue that the most intriguing aspect of the failed coup was and continues to be the international reaction to events that night and since. One would have expected an outcry at such an audacious attempt to destabilise the largest country in a region which is the most volatile, violent and unstable.

Turkey is not only a vital member of NATO, but for the past number of years it has been at the forefront of monitoring and obstructing the movement of ISIS and Al-Qaeda operatives and their recruits across the Iraqi and Syrian borders. It has also taken on millions of refugees, offering them safe havens from the conflicts and violence from which they fled, on behalf of Europe and the rest of the world.

For such a task, it has paid a heavy price in internal security breaches, terrorist attacks against vital locations and installations, the rise in Kurdish rebellion and insurgency as well as a considerable hit on its economic growth. Therefore, the visibly downbeat statements from the US and Western leaders particularly, supporting the legitimate government several hours later and after the coup had conceded defeat, came not only as a surprise but quite a shock to many.

These were rapidly followed by warnings against any ‘purge' of coup members and supporters and warnings that the failure of the coup did not offer the president or the government carte blanche to do so. With media coverage that was decidedly disappointed that the coup had failed to overthrow the democratically multi-elected AKP government and official statements criticising the mass arrests of the coup leaders and operatives, it was clear that the world at large had much preferred the military to have been in control by Saturday morning.

The freely distributed London Metro carried a headline on Monday stating that if Turkey's parliament voted to bring back the death penalty against coup leaders, then that would be the end of Turkey's hopes of joining the EU. In any case, if the former Prime Minister's claims during the EU referendum debate are to be believed, then Turkey didn't stand a chance of that ever happening in the next 3000 years anyway!

Regional reactions played out more or less as most observers would have expected. In a region where there are virtually no democratic governments, nor nations offering anywhere as close to the freedoms and rights enjoyed by Turkey's 90 million citizens and visitors, it is in the best interest of neighbouring countries not to be shown up as authoritarian, oppressive or undemocratic.