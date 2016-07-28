Scandals involving famous sports stars taking drugs to enhance their performance have made headlines around the world in recent years.

It shook the world when Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova announced she had tested positive for a banned substance.

We were hooked onto our mobile, television and computer screens to watch a stoned-faced Lance Armstrong, the disgraced cycling hero, admitting to Oprah Winfrey that for many years he used drugs to beat the competition.

The Russian doping scandal and its many aspects kept us captivated too.

Now, in the middle of the Rio Olympics, new controversies continue to surface.

Taiwanese weightlifter Lin Tzu-chi, a former world record holder, was suspended this week for failing a drug test. She's not the only one. Before her couple of other athletes were also kicked out of the competition.

But every athlete has the right to appeal his or her suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Over the years, many of them have also succeeded in proving that they did not take banned substances intentionally.

So there is another side to this story – the many cases where athletes were wrongly accused and when the anti-doping establishment was quick to pounce on their slightest mistake.

In many instances the athletes were not even at fault because of how big the grey area between what is prohibited and not had grown.

Dr. Paul Dimeo, a lecturer in sports policy at the University of Stirling, says it's common for athletes to get into trouble after taking medicines which are contaminated with banned drugs.

The system to check the use of performance enhancing drugs has become "very punitive," he told TRT World.

The strict liability principle on which anti-doping rules rely make it the responsibility of the athlete to keep a tab on ingredients in medicines they use.

"There was even the case when athletes had beef steaks in Mexico and found out that it was laced with some banned chemical."

Here are some banned substances found in everyday medication:

Pseudoephedrine

This ingredient is found in a variety of prescription drugs recommended for treating symptoms of the common flu.

However, its sale is tightly regulated in the United States because it can also be source of potent narcotic methamphetamine, popularly known as crystal meth.

But pseudoephedrine is basically a stimulant, banned in the world of sports due to its ability to enhance performances of athletes.

Andreea Madalina Raducan, the Romanian gymnast who led her team to a stellar victory in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, is the famous victim of this drug.

Shortly after the competition, International Olympics Committee (IOC) stripped her of the gold medal after her medical tests said she had used it.

But Raducan and her team maintained her innocence.

She was only 16-years-old at the time and took pills which contained pseudoephedrine on advice of the team doctor to fight a common cold.

Her case went before Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) where she was absolved from any wrongdoing.

Yet her title was never restored.

The IOC felt sorry for her, but insisted that protecting the sanctity of its strict anti-doping code was more important.

Former UK sprinter and gold medalist Linford Christie also tested positive for the same substance.

Levmetamfetamine

It's a form methamphetamine, a substance banned by the IOC in the 1960s.

How exactly this compound aids performance enhancement remains debatable.

But authorities have warned that it can be used to extract the powerful stimulant methamphetamine.

The drug is found in popular decongestants like Vicks nasal spray.

And that's exactly what caught British skier Alain Baxter by surprise in the 2002 winter Olympics.

It was a time of joy back home when Baxter won a bronze medal, becoming the first athlete from his country to win a skiing title.

But celebrations were short lived.

Just days later, he was told that his tests showed presence of the banned substance in his body.

He was immediately stripped of the medal.