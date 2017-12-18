January 1

New year nightclub attack leaves 39 dead in Istanbul

A gunman storms an Istanbul nightclub packed with New Year's revellers in the early hours of 2017, killing at least 39 people and wounding 69. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack carried out by Abdulgadir Masharipov who confessed to the terrorist assault.

January 20

Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th US president

Republican billionaire Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th US president, vowing to follow an 'America First' policy, which has impacted issues from climate change to the status of Jerusalem.

January 21

Women march

Women and supporters around the world march in support of human rights, women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights, the natural environment, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, and workers' rights.

In the US, President Donald Trump was targeted in rallies across the country, including a massive protest in Washington DC.

January 23

Syria peace talks begin in Kazakh capital Astana

Astana peace negotiations brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran have their first meeting in the Kazakh capital. The effort is aimed at ending almost seven years of conflict in Syria, but so far has not borne fruit beyond establishing four de-escalation zones.

January 26

The Doomsday Clock Is Reset: Closest To Midnight Since The 1950s

The clock moves closer to midnight, from three minutes to two and a half minutes, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says it's seeing an increase in dangers to humanity, from climate change to nuclear warfare.

March 29

Britain triggers Article 50, Brexit negotiations start

The United Kingdom officially launches the Brexit process, triggering article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and starting the two-year process of taking the UK out of the European Union.

April 4

Syrian regime launches chemical attack, kills dozens

Bashar al Assad's Syrian regime launches a chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, killing close to 90 people and wounding another 550.

April 6

US cruise missiles destroy Syrian regime air base

The US fires 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles into Syria targeting the regime's Shayrat air base near Homs.

The US carried out the strike in response to the regime's chemical weapons attack on Khan Shaykhun.

April 9

Bombings at two Coptic churches in Egypt kill dozens

Bombs explode at two Coptic churches in the northern Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria as worshippers are celebrating Palm Sunday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks which killed more than 40 people prompting anger and fear among Christians in Egypt.

April 16

Refugee death toll passes 1,000

Almost 30 migrants die in a dinghy drifting off Libya's coast, succumbing to thirst and hunger after their boat’s engine broke down. By the end of the year, more than 5,000 migrants and refugees will have died worldwide, most of them in the Mediterranean.

April 16

Turkey says YES to presidential system

The Turkish people vote by 51.4-48.6 percent to replace the country's parliamentary system with a presidential one, which will scrap the office of prime minister and transform the presidency from a ceremonial to an executive role. Turnout was 85.4 percent.

May 6

Macron elected French president

Emmanuel Macron is elected French president defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who promised to take France out of the EU.

His victory was also a win for European allies who feared another populist upheaval, following the UK's Brexit vote.

May 19

Iran's Hassan Rouhani returned as president

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani wins re-election. Although the powers of the elected president are limited by those of unelected Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Rouhani's victory gives the pro-reform camp a mandate to push back against conservatives.

May 22

Terrorist attack kills 22 at Manchester concert

A suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester leaves 22 people dead and dozens injured.

May 23

Maduro launches overhaul of constitution

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro formally launches moves to rewrite the constitution, defying opponents who accuse him of clinging to power in a political crisis that has sparked deadly unrest.

By the end of the year, Venezuela's neighbours – Honduras, Peru, and Brazil – will all have experienced their own political crises, as several Latin American countries look to 2018 with uncertainty.

May 23

Sixth mass extinction underway

The US National Academy of Science publishes a paper in which its authors argue a sixth mass extinction is underway on earth.

May 26

Coptic Christians in Egypt again targeted

Gunmen open fire on a bus, which was carrying a group of Coptic Christians to a monastery in Minya in central Egypt, killing 28 people.

June 5

Gulf nations severe ties with Qatar

Led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, several states in the Middle East and Africa severe ties with Qatar. They accuse the gas-rich Gulf state of supporting terrorism. They also say Qatar supports Iran with whom it shares one of the world's biggest gas fields.

June 7

Daesh strikes Iran's capital Tehran

Suicide bombers and gunmen attack the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran. They kill 13 people and wound another 39.

Daesh says it is behind the assaults.

June 14

London fire kills 71

A fire breaks out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in west London. It spreads with terrifying speed and eventually kills 71 people, many of whom died trapped inside the building.

The incident angers the public with many saying the blaze and its aftermath expose class and social divisions within British society.

July 4

Kim Jong-un's missile ambitions

North Korea conducts the first test of what it calls an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), claiming it can reach "anywhere in the world." Of the missiles the DPRK previously tested, one is intermediate-range, two were medium-range, eight were either short-range or medium-range. The range of the missile tested on July 4, Independence Day in the United States which is in a war of words with the DPRK, is unknown.

July 10

Iraq says Mosul liberated from Daesh

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi formally announces victory over Daesh in Mosul. This marks the biggest defeat for the terrorist group since it declared its 'caliphate' from the northern city in 2014.

July 28

Pakistan's top court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif from office

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in a unanimous decision after an investigative panel alleges his family cannot account for its vast wealth.

August 5

US withdraws from Paris climate change pact

The US officially informs the United Nations it will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement which was agreed by nearly 200 nations over the course of years. Puting 'America First', the Trump administration says the accord would have cost the US financially, killed jobs and hindered its industries.

August 17

Four storms in one season

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate cause record breaking damage in the Caribbean and southern United States.

Harvey forms on August 17, and will slam into the southern US a week later, devastating parts of major Texas city Houston.

On September 28, Maria will hit Puerto Rico, killing at least 58 people, and severely damaging the island's power and water supply infrastructure, which by year's end will still not be fully restored.

August 25

Rohingya flee violence in Myanmar

Muslim Rohingya start fleeing Rakhine state after the military begins what it calls a crackdown on rebels who attack an army base and police posts.

Thousands of Rohingya are killed in the ensuing violence, and by year's end over 600,000 of the persecuted minority will have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in what the UN, the US and Turkey describe as ethnic cleansing.

September 15

NASA's 13-year Saturn mission ends