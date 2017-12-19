SAR ZONE, Libya/Italy — On November 4, the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms (POA) rescued 378 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, 32 kilometres off the Libyan coast. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 3,000 people have drowned in the sea.

One in every 54 migrants dies along the sea route, according to the UNHCR, and yet tens of thousands of people from African countries and Syria are risking their lives for a better future in Europe.

Many migrants who pass through Libya are either detained by the Libyan security forces or kidnapped by local gangs, who later sell them to human trafficking rings. Some lucky ones manage to escape and attempt boat crossings to Europe. Quite often, rough weather conditions push them towards death, but there are instances when international aid organisations come to their rescue.

A Spanish photojournalist Samuel Nacar, wasrecently embedded with POA during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea and chronicled some moving testimonies of the survivors.

1. “My is name Essah Sanneh. I am from the Gambia. I am 15 years old. I started my journey to Europe about three and a half years ago. I passed through Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and reached Niger. I then walked through Sahara desert and entered Libya. Passing through Sahara was really difficult. You see your countrymen and other travellers lying dead in the sand, their bodies rotting. You see a lot of dead bodies around."

"Since then I am stuck in Libya. It's hard to survive here. There are countless checkpoints and soldiers. They are very dangerous. They will snatch your money and whatever valuable things you have. And if you don’t pay them, they put you in jail."

"Guns are very popular in Libya. Almost every civilian here carries a gun. If they take you as a labourer, they will exploit you, pay you $7 (5 or 10 dinars). You cannot talk back. Many Libyans, even young or underage, have built private prisons. They see money in black people. They kidnap you and demand ransoms between $2,198-$3,663 (3,000- 5,000 dinars). For a person like me, whose parents are poor, you cannot negotiate your release.”

2. “My name is Mohammed Bakheet and I am 18 years old. I am from Sudan, but I have been living in Libya for about two years. I want to go to Italy. It is my dream. I want to study there."

"The Libyan security forces detained me in Sabratha district. They sent me to a prison in Zawia."

"I somehow survived the jail time. It was too difficult. They would barely give us food or water. We survived long spells of hunger that sometimes lasted for weeks."

"I don’t know what more to say. I just hope that all the people making their way to Europe do not pass through Libya."

3. “My name is Ahmed Almefalany. I am a Syrian refugee. War drove me and my family out of Syria. I went to Tripoli but trouble followed me there. A deadly conflict started there as well, so I moved to another city called Zawiya. Survival in Zawiya turned out to be extremely difficult. Gunfights, rocket shooting, are rampant in Zawiya. So I ran away, but this time I was on my way to Europe."

"I chose Europe for peace. Soon my family and I came to the Libyan shore to take the boat journey, the smugglers separated us. I lost touch with my wife and two kids for three days."