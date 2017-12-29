TÜRKİYE
Village guards in Turkey's Hakkari face off PKK attacks
Village security force deployed in Turkey's southeastern city Hakkari have played a crucial role in securing a main road that links city to the rest of Turkey.
Turkish soldiers are seen during an operation in this filed photo. / AA
December 29, 2017

Turkey has deployed village security forces along an important road that links Turkey's Hakkari city to the rest of the country in order to keep the route safe from PKK attacks.

In 2016, members of PKK, a terrorist organisation, attacked the road at least 22 times. 

After the deployment of village volunteers who are also backed by the Turkish military, there has not been any attack on the road so far.

Turkish government pays $500 to each volunteer every month. 

PKK has been behind a three-decade-long armed campaign in Turkey that has cost 40,000 lives.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Hakkari.

SOURCE:TRT World
