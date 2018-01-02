TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey 'concerned' over Iran unrest
Five days of unrest over a weak economy and rising prices has led to at least 20 deaths in Iran.
Turkey 'concerned' over Iran unrest
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has enjoyed good relations with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in cooperating in peace efforts to end the Syrian conflict. / Reuters
January 2, 2018

Turkey on Tuesday said it was "concerned" by days-long protests that have engulfed neighbouring Iran, warning against any escalation in the unrest.

"Turkey is concerned by news the protests in Iran ... are spreading, causing casualties and also the fact that some public buildings were damaged," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding "common sense should prevail to prevent any escalation."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has tried to play down the unrest, which began over economic grievances in second city Mashhad last Thursday but quickly turned against the government as a whole with chants of "Death to the dictator."

The five-day unrest, the biggest challenge to the Iranian government since the 2009 mass demonstrations, has so far claimed 21 lives.

Recommended

Turkey said it "attaches the utmost importance to the maintenance of peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Iran."

The ministry said Rouhani's statements warning against violation of laws and damage of public property should be adhered to.

"We believe that violence and provocations should be avoided," it said, warning against "external interventions."

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan