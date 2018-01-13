Some shareholders in construction giant Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) may transfer part of their shareholdings to the government as part of a financial settlement with authorities, the company said on Saturday.

Binladin, which had more than 100,000 employees at its height, is the biggest builder in Saudi Arabia and important to Riyadh’s plans for large real estate, industrial and tourism projects to help diversify the economy beyond oil.

But Saudi group's finances were hurt by three years of weak oil prices, the slump in the construction industry and a temporary exclusion from new state contracts after a crane accident killed 107 people at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in 2015.

The firm has been forced to lay off thousands of employees.

"Based on information available to management, some of the shareholders may have agreed a settlement that involves transferring some SBG shares to the government of Saudi Arabia against outstanding dues," the company said in a statement that was emailed to Reuters.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was taking managerial control of SBG and discussing a possible transfer of some of the group’s assets to the state while its chairman and other family members are in detention.