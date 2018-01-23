WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan captures suspect in killing of young girl
Officials identified on-the-run Mohammed Imran as the suspected rapist and killer of Zainab Ansari, 7, whose killing sparked outrage across the country earlier this month.
Pakistan captures suspect in killing of young girl
Zainab was snatched in early January as she walked to a Quran class. Her parents were away on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, and the girl and her two sisters and brother were watched over by her aunts and uncles who all live in the same house in the impoverished neighborhood of Kasur. / AFP
January 23, 2018

A man suspected in the rape and killing of a seven-year-old Pakistani girl has been arrested in a breakthrough in a case that has stirred outrage across the country, officials said on Tuesday. 

The child, Zainab Ansari, who went missing from her aunt's house on January 4, was raped and murdered, and her body was found on January 9 in a garbage dump.

The government spokesman in Punjab province, Malik Ahmed Khan, said that the suspect, identified as Mohammed Imran, was arrested near the city of Kasur where Zainab was killed earlier this month.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat has more.

The suspect was familiar with girl's family, Geo Newsreported, quoting police sources. It said Imran has also confessed to his crime.

The girls' killing provoked widespread public anger and violent protests, resulting in the killing of two demonstrators.

String of child rapes and murders 

Recommended

Zainab's killing also exposed a string of child abductions and slayings by a suspected serial predator. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether the same suspect is linked to the deaths of eight other children.

TRT World spoke to journalist Kamran Yousaf in Islamabad regarding the significance of the arrest and what led police to the suspect. 

Zainab's father, Mohammed Amin, demanded in an interview with a local television that the culprit be hanged.

The suspect's DNA matched with the samples on record, but the government has yet to confirm this information, local newspaper Dawnreported. 

Reports said that immediately after the police claim, large number of people gathered outside the house of the suspect in Kasur, adding to the tensions in the city.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin