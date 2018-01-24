TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's defence industry thrives as Operation Olive Branch progresses
The operation in Afrin marks an important milestone for Turkey's defence industry. The country's leaders say nearly three-quarters of the weapons used in the mission are domestically produced.
Turkey's defence industry thrives as Operation Olive Branch progresses
Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the YPG from Afrin, northwestern Syria. January 22, 2018. / AP
January 24, 2018

Turkey has transformed itself from a weapons purchaser to a country that now develops and manufactures most of its own arms.

"While our dependence on the foreign defence industry was about 80 percent, 15 years ago, it's now under 40 percent," Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"We have built a local and national defence security infrastructure with the participation of more than a thousand companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions and universities."

Recommended

The Turkish offensive on Afrin in Syria, code named Operation Olive Branch, started on Saturday. The military action has heightened tensions in the already complicated Syrian war and threatens to further strain ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States. 

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms