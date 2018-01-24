Russia on Wednesday accused the US of promoting unverified reports about chemical weapons attacks in Syria in order to cloud Moscow's latest peace initiative, while the Syrian regime dismissed the reports as "lies."

The US and 28 other countries are launching a new plan to better identify and punish anyone who uses chemical weapons, amid new reports of a suspected gas attack in rebel-held suburbs of Damascus earlier this week.

At least 21 people, including children, reported difficulties breathing, a war monitor said on Monday. The Syrian regime is suspected to be behind yet another chemical attack on Eastern Ghouta.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US of promoting "rigged, unverified reports" on the use of chemical weapons in Syria to hamper Russian peace efforts.

Russia is hosting peace talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi next week that some Syrian opposition figures said will run counter to UN peace initiatives.

TRT World'sJessica King has more from Moscow.

Moscow "bears responsibility for victims"

Ryabkov's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Moscow "ultimately bears responsibility for the victims" of the latest suspected chemical attack.

The Syrian regime dismissed the allegations as "unacceptable" and blamed Western nations for blocking probes and pressuring investigators after previous attacks.