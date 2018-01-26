In early December last year, when Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Greece, he spoke out about one of the controversial issues dogging the two nations.

A day before meeting his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Erdogan appeared on a Greek TV channel for an interview. The host brought up the Treaty of Lausanne, an-elephant-in-the-room issue for Athens and Ankara.

Instead of walking a tightrope on this historic visit to Greece, Erdogan was blunt.

"First and foremost, the Lausanne Treaty does not only encompass Greece but the entire region," Erdogan said."And because of that alone – I think that over time all treaties need a revision – the Lausanne Treaty, in the face of the recent developments, needs a revision if you will."

Erdogan's statement ruffled feathers, as the welcoming smiles of Greek leaders turned into glares.

The next day, as Pavlopoulos and Erdogan appeared before journalists at a joint press conference, the Greek president rebutted Erdogan.

“The Treaty of Lausanne defines the territory and the sovereignty of Greece and of the European Union, and this treaty is non-negotiable," Pavlopoulos said, avoiding eye contact with Erdogan.

The media's response to the exchange was mixed. While some newspapers reported that Erdogan made "conciliatory" gestures, others portrayed him as "confrontational."

The exchange signalled that the future of Greek-Turkish relations would be shaped by a long-standing question – could the Treaty of Lausanne be amended?

“Treaties can be changed. The Treaty of Lausanne has been changed twice,” said Halil Rahman Basaran, a Turkish law professor at Istanbul Sehir University, who is writing a book on modern Turkish-Greek relations.

The Great War

Ninety-four years ago, six years after World War I ended, Turkey became the direct successor of the former Ottoman Empire. It traded the vast swathes of the Ottoman territories for what we know as modern-day Turkey.

Although the deal secured peace in Europe and the Middle East, it did not go down well with a significant number of people, who had a strong sense of belonging to the former Ottoman state. They felt the treaty was used as a tool to shortchange them.

This sentiment was passed down through succeeding generations, splitting Turkish society. Some Turks believed Turkey's founding fathers, especially Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the country’s secular founder, signed the treaty to appease Western powers. Others thought differently, believing that the treaty was necessary for the world to recognise the creation of the modern Turkish republic.

“In Turkey, the Treaty of Lausanne is being discussed either as a decisive triumph or a catastrophic blunder which is obviously a counterproductive approach [to the issue],” said Sukru Hanioglu, a Turkish professor in Foreign Affairs and in the Near Eastern Studies at Princeton University. Hanioglu has written extensively on Ottoman modernisation and the politics of why there was opposition to it during the waning years of the empire.

“Lausanne marked the legal demise of the Ottoman state; its estate in 1914 [before the war started] was distributed with respect to developments during and after WWI, its debts shared, and a new status quo was established,” Hanioglu told TRT World.

In Turkey today, Kemalists, Turkey’s hardline secularists, support the treaty while the country's religiously inspired political movements perceive it differently.

Erdogan is a byproduct of Milli Gorus, a political movement inspired by progressive Muslim values that has strongly influenced Turkish politics since the late 1960s. For most of his political career, Erdogan's position on the Lausanne Treaty has remained consistent. After his rise to power, his views on reviewing and updating the treaty gradually influenced the country's foreign policy agenda.

Is it possible to amend such a historic peace agreement as the Treaty of Lausanne?

Firstly, when the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits was signed in 1936, Basaran said, the Treaty of Lausanne was altered. Prior to the Montreux Convention, according to the Treaty of Lausanne, control of the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus straits was handed to an international commission. It was at the Montreux Convention that the Treaty of Lausanne was amended and the ownership of the straits returned to Turkey.

“We were able to change it again by successfully debating the status quo of the Sancak of Iskenderun,” Basaran said.

Similarly, Iskenderun, a historic district along the Mediterranean coast south of Turkey, was part of French-controlled Syria until 1938.

After months of deliberation, Turkey and France agreed to hold a referendum commissioned by the League of Nations, the predecessor of the United Nations. The people of Iskenderun were asked to choose between French-controlled Syria and Turkey. They chose Turkey. By 1939, Iskenderun was recognised as one of the Turkish provinces and was given a new name, Hatay.

But that wasn't enough to placate some Turks who felt let down by how World War I ended. A significant number of Turks were still frustrated with the outcome of the Lausanne treaty. They couldn't reconcile the loss of vast territories ranging from North Africa to the Middle East to Europe and being just left with what we know as present-day Turkey.