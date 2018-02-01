TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to deploy air and naval forces to Qatar
Air and naval forces will join Turkish troops already stationed in Qatar as part of a gendarmerie training programme.
Turkey to deploy air and naval forces to Qatar
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, is welcomed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, Qatar on July 24, 2017. / Reuters
February 1, 2018

Turkey plans to station air and naval forces in Qatar, Ankara’s envoy to Doha told reporters on Wednesday. 

"According to the agreement signed between Qatar and Turkey in 2014, all ground, air and naval forces will be deployed to Qatar," Turkish ambassador Fikret Ozer said during a press briefing on Turkey’s border security mission in Syria’s Afrin.

The diplomat did not comment when asked exactly when the forces would be deployed, but said it would be decided by Ankara and Doha.

Turkish soldiers have been deployed in Qatar since the two countries agreed to allow Turkey to use the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in 2014.

Recommended

The Turkish envoy did not give details on the exact number of Turkish troops already stationed at the base, Turkey’s first such deployment in the Arabian peninsula during its 95-year history as a republic.

"That information would be disclosed if our Qatari brothers agree to share that," Ozer was cited as saying by Al Jazeera. "We are guests here; they are the host."

Turkey and Qatar held their first joint military exercise in June last year at the base as part of co-operation agreements allowing Ankara to deploy troops to train Qatar’s gendarmerie.

These agreements are intended to improve Qatar’s defense capabilities and support the country’s efforts to combat terrorism and contribute to regional security.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry