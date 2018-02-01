Turkey plans to station air and naval forces in Qatar, Ankara’s envoy to Doha told reporters on Wednesday.

"According to the agreement signed between Qatar and Turkey in 2014, all ground, air and naval forces will be deployed to Qatar," Turkish ambassador Fikret Ozer said during a press briefing on Turkey’s border security mission in Syria’s Afrin.

The diplomat did not comment when asked exactly when the forces would be deployed, but said it would be decided by Ankara and Doha.

Turkish soldiers have been deployed in Qatar since the two countries agreed to allow Turkey to use the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in 2014.