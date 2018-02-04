If the PKK/YPG terror group does not leave Syria's Manbij, Turkey will move there and towards east of Euphrates River, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday.

In remarks made to CNNTurk, Bozdag, who is also a spokesman for the government, said the PKK/YPG terrorists had to leave Manbij, a strategic city west of the Euphrates in northern Syria.

"If they PKK/YPG do not leave Manbij, we will move into Manbij and towards the east of Euphrates," he said.

Bozdag added that 932 PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists had been "neutralised" since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Bozdag said the operation would continue until terrorism, a threat to both Turkey and its neighbours, was completely eradicated.

"It [the operation] will last as long as it is necessary. This is a long-running fight," he said.

The deputy prime minister also gave information about the casualties in the operation, saying so far, 13 Turkish troops had been "martyred and 39 injured."

He added 30 FSA fighters had also been killed, and 158 others wounded.

Bozdag also expressed his "extreme displeasure" over the possibility of terror groups using US-supplied weapons against NATO ally Turkey.

He said the US had delivered some 5,000 trucks and 2,000 freighters loaded with weapons had been provided to PYD and YPG.