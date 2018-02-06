Former Turkish president Abdullah Gul and former Queen of the Netherlands Beatrix met twice in three months back in 2012, to commemorate relations which were being built since 1612. What was celebrated by 600 activities only six years ago, seems to have been "paused" as the Dutch government announced its official withdrawal of its ambassador to Ankara on February 5. As long as Holland doesn’t have an ambassador in Turkey, it declared that it won’t issue the permission needed for the Turkish ambassador to resume its duties in the country.

The announcement came after nearly one-year long talks between the Netherlands and Turkey on repairing the relationship which was damaged in March 2017. Since then, both countries haven't sent their ambassadors, and relations have been carried on by lower-level diplomats.

What happened in March 2017?

Foreign and Family Ministers Cavusoglu and Kaya wanted to address the Turkish community during a rally in the Netherlands in support of a presidential system, which referred to the referendum held in Turkey on April 16, 2017.

The Dutch government declared that "it saw a potential to import divisions into its Turkish minority, which has both pro- and anti-presidential system camps." Many Dutch politicians said they supported Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s decision to ban visits by Turkish ministers.

Dutch authorities declared these rallies as a threat to public security and called off permission for Minister Cavusoglu to land in the country, and didn't let Minister Kaya go out of the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam. Later, they escorted her to Germany. The Dutch authorities' decision was followed by riots in Istanbul and Rotterdam.

Dutch police responded harshly to the riots in Rotterdam, and tried to disperse the Turkish people with dogs who wanted to see the minister.

This move was strongly condemned by the Turkish government, which decided to bar Dutch ambassador Kees Van Rij, who was on vacation outside of Turkey at the time, from entering Turkey. He has not been allowed to return to Turkey since then.

Turkey's ambassador to Hague, Sadik Arslan, was appointed to another position on June 1, 2017, and returned back to Ankara. Turkey has not appointed a new ambassador to Hague since then.

It was not only the Netherlands that prevented the Turkish minister from holding rallies for the referendum campaign. Germany was another such country.