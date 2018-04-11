The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is optimistic on the outlook for global growth but warned darker clouds are looming due to fading fiscal stimulus and rising interest rates, the fund's Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

In a speech in Hong Kong, Lagarde said the top priorities for the global economy are to steer clear of protectionism, guard against financial risk and foster long-term growth.

The IMF chief was speaking as a trade conflict between the United States and China is creating significant uncertainty for businesses and their global supply chains.

"History shows that import restrictions hurt everyone, especially poorer consumers," Lagarde said, in a barely veiled reference to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

"Not only do they lead to more expensive products and more limited choices, but they also prevent trade from playing its essential role in boosting productivity and spreading new technologies."

The best way to tackle global imbalances is to use fiscal tools or structural reforms, she said, adding that the World Trade Organization's rules were in danger of being "torn apart", which would be "an inexcusable, collective policy failure."

Level playing field