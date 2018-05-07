Italy's president on Monday proposed a "neutral" government to lead the country until the end of the year after declaring there was no hope now for a workable political alliance and that Italy can't wait any longer for leadership.

Two months after the inconclusive March 4 election, President Sergio Mattarella urged Italy's deadlocked political leaders to back the "government of service" until at least the budget is passed by December 31. He warned that calling elections any time before 2019 would expose Italy to undue risks.

Mattarella didn't propose any names for the "neutral" government, but stressed that its leaders wouldn't be allowed to run in a subsequent election and would resign if a political majority could gel in parliament sometime before new balloting is called.

"I hope that various forces have a positive response by assuming their responsibilities in the interests of Italy," he said.

Frustration builds