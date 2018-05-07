WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy president proposes 'neutral' government to rule through 2018
Italian President Mattarella proposes "neutral" government to steer the country until December if bickering political parties failed to form a ruling coalition after inconclusive elections in March.
Italy president proposes 'neutral' government to rule through 2018
Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. / Reuters
May 7, 2018

Italy's president on Monday proposed a "neutral" government to lead the country until the end of the year after declaring there was no hope now for a workable political alliance and that Italy can't wait any longer for leadership.

Two months after the inconclusive March 4 election, President Sergio Mattarella urged Italy's deadlocked political leaders to back the "government of service" until at least the budget is passed by December 31. He warned that calling elections any time before 2019 would expose Italy to undue risks.

Mattarella didn't propose any names for the "neutral" government, but stressed that its leaders wouldn't be allowed to run in a subsequent election and would resign if a political majority could gel in parliament sometime before new balloting is called.

"I hope that various forces have a positive response by assuming their responsibilities in the interests of Italy," he said.

Frustration builds

Recommended

A clearly frustrated Mattarella had tried for weeks to break the impasse that resulted after Italians gave the centre-right coalition 37 percent, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement 32 percent, and the ruling Democratic Party its worst result in history with 19 percent.

Various proposals for alliances failed, primarily after the right-wing League refused to split with former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia to enter into a coalition with the 5-Stars.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio vowed on Monday he would never support a technical government and repeated his call for an election as early as June.

Mattarella said that would be impossible. He said elections over the summer would be impractical because so many Italians would be on vacation, and risky in the fall because there might not be enough time to approve the annual budget.

Pitching for a neutral government that could lead until December, he said Italy needed a functioning government immediately because of pressing European Union decisions coming up in June over the EU budget and immigration matters. And he said the current caretaker government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni had run its course after the Democrats lost their majority.

"The parties have repeatedly asked for more time to try to find an agreement," Mattarella said after a day of final, last-ditch consultations. "In the meantime lacking an agreement, I hope they will agree via a confidence vote to give birth to a neutral government. A government of service."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'