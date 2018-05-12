POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Time travellers invited to Stephen Hawking send-off
Members of the public have been invited to apply for tickets to attend a celebration of Hawking's life at a memorial service in Westminster Abbey on June 15, even if they haven't been born yet.
Time travellers invited to Stephen Hawking send-off
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York on April 12, 2016. / Reuters
May 12, 2018

Stephen Hawking's family have invited time travellers to his memorial service, seeking to tackle one of the curiosities that eluded the British physicist during his extraordinary life.

The world's most recognisable scientist died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself.

Members of the public have been invited to apply for tickets to attend a celebration of Hawking's life at a memorial service in Westminster Abbey on June 15 where his ashes will be interred alongside the graves of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Those wishing to apply have to fill in a form and state their date of birth, which can be any day up to the end of 2038.

Recommended

The option to have a date of birth in the future was spotted by London blogger ianvisits who wrote on his site: "Professor Hawking once threw a party for time travellers, to see if any would turn up if he posted the invite after the party.

"None did, but it seems perfect that the memorial website allows people born in the future to attend the service. Look out for time travellers at the Abbey."

Sarah Bridle, a professor of Astrophysics at the University of Manchester, told BBC Radio that Hawking, who was confined to a wheelchair for most of his life, had remained curious about the potential for time travel, even after his party in 2009.

"He was curious and he had a great sense of humour," she said. "He said he combined his two favourite things, experiments and champagne to put on this party."

Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report