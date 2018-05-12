Stephen Hawking's family have invited time travellers to his memorial service, seeking to tackle one of the curiosities that eluded the British physicist during his extraordinary life.

The world's most recognisable scientist died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself.

Members of the public have been invited to apply for tickets to attend a celebration of Hawking's life at a memorial service in Westminster Abbey on June 15 where his ashes will be interred alongside the graves of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Those wishing to apply have to fill in a form and state their date of birth, which can be any day up to the end of 2038.