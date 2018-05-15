Japan's Toshiba Corp said it expects net income to jump 33 percent this financial year thanks to profits from the planned $18 billion sale of its memory chip unit.

Net profit for the struggling conglomerate is likely to grow to $9.75 billion (1.07 trillion yen) from $7.3 billion (804 billion yen), marking a second consecutive year of profit after years of financial crisis due to accounting scandals and cost-overruns at its US nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Toshiba last year agreed to sell its chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, but sources have said if the deal is not approved by Chinese regulators this month it may seek to drop the sale in favour of other options.

Sources familiar with the matter say the deadline for China to complete its review of the deal is May 28, and Toshiba is hoping for a decision by then.