BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Toshiba says memory chip unit sale to boost annual profit by a third
Sources say Toshiba is hoping for a decision by a May 28 deadline for China to complete its review of a deal to sell its chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc.
Toshiba says memory chip unit sale to boost annual profit by a third
A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo on July 31, 2012. / Reuters
May 15, 2018

Japan's Toshiba Corp said it expects net income to jump 33 percent this financial year thanks to profits from the planned $18 billion sale of its memory chip unit.

Net profit for the struggling conglomerate is likely to grow to $9.75 billion (1.07 trillion yen) from $7.3 billion (804 billion yen), marking a second consecutive year of profit after years of financial crisis due to accounting scandals and cost-overruns at its US nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Toshiba last year agreed to sell its chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, but sources have said if the deal is not approved by Chinese regulators this month it may seek to drop the sale in favour of other options.

Sources familiar with the matter say the deadline for China to complete its review of the deal is May 28, and Toshiba is hoping for a decision by then.

Recommended

Tokyo-based sources involved in the deal also say they are worried that trade friction between Beijing and the United States may affect the pace and outcome of the review, although they are not sure just how much impact it is having.

If the Chinese regulatory approval does not come through, Toshiba can walk away from the deal. It is no longer desperate for cash after a $5.4 billion new share issue to foreign investors late last year, and some activist shareholders have opposed the sale, arguing the deal significantly undervalues the unit.

Toshiba said in a statement on Tuesday it was still planning to sell the unit and would return benefits to shareholders after the sale.

The company expects to post $8.84 billion (970 billion yen) in profit from the sale.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff