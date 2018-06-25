With over 99 percent of ballot boxes open, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected president under Turkey’s new executive presidential system, and his party, the AK Party, secured 295 seats in parliament with 42.6 percent of votes.

The main opposition party, the People’s Republican Party's (CHP) presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, also pulled some of its party's highest numbers in the past few decades, reaching 30.6 percent of the vote.

Also Turkish citizens abroad voted in record numbers in what was called one of the most high-stakes elections in Turkey’s history.

Here’s a look at the parliamentary and presidential election results in Turkey’s biggest cities, as well as expat votes.

Istanbul

Istanbul is Turkey’s largest city, with a population of over 15 million. Split into three electoral districts, the AK Party secured the most votes in each of them.

AK Party’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the most popular presidential candidate with 50 percent of the votes, while the CHP’s Muharrem Ince was second with 36.9 percent of the votes.

In the parliamentary vote, the CHP’s vote share went down from 30.4 percent in the November 2015 general elections, to 26.4 percent in the June 24 elections. The AK Party also saw a drop in support from 48.7 percent to 42.7 percent, while the MHP’s share decreased from 8.6 percent to 8.3 percent.

Izmir

The Aegean province of Izmir, the third-largest city in Turkey, is a CHP stronghold, having consistently voted for the party for over a decade. Leading up to the elections, the CHP presidential candidate drew some of the largest rally crowds in the party’s history and received 54 percent of the votes, followed by Erdogan, who had 32.9 percent.

As in other major cities, in Izmir the CHP lost some parliamentary votes in this year’s elections, coming down from 46.8 in the 2015 elections to 41.3 in this year’s vote. The AK Party’s vote went up slightly to 31 percent from 28.7 percent, while the MHP lost a significant amount of votes, dropping from 11.3 percent to 6.3 percent.

Ankara

Turkey’s capital and second largest city, usually known to vote for the AK Party, saw Erdogan get the most votes, with 51.5 percent of votes while Ince came second with 36.2 percent.

In the parliamentary votes, the AK Party and CHP saw a slight reduction in votes – the AK Party from 48.8 percent in 2015 to 40.4 percent; the CHP from 30.8 to 26.1 percent; while the MHP saw a drop from 14.2 to 13.1 percent.