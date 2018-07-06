CAIRO – As cars line up along the congested roads linking Cairo’s wealthy neighbourhoods in the northeast with its pulsating commercial heart, giant posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi are no longer the only one to loom above the passers-by. For several months, glossy advertisements for big-buck infrastructure projects have come to dominate the streets.

“Forget the numbers,” said Khaled al Husseini, a spokesman for the company that is building the alternative capital. “They’re not important and not fixed. We have a dream, and we’re building our dreams now.”

The statement is a typical reflection of how government officials view these projects which analysts see as a waste of money as most of them are economically unfeasible.

Like many Egyptian rulers before him, Sisi is trying to raise his political stock by announcing a vast number of extraordinary, and just as unrealisable, mega-projects.

Amongst “the 11,000 national projects” Sisi likes bragging about, especially on Twitter, his poster works are the new Suez Channel and the surrounding tax-free economic zone, only lately sidelined by the grandness of the new administrative capital.

The government defends its large infrastructure projects with its own reasoning.

“When the president took over, the country was falling apart, and the private sector wasn’t interested in investing in it, therefore he had to launch a Marshall Plan," Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr told TRT World.

"Moreover, in order to create jobs for the youth, he decided to focus on construction, the sector with the largest multiplier effect worldwide."

But the jobs these projects create don't last for long while they burden the government with debt, which it then struggles to pay off.

Egypt expert Robert Springborg argues that “investing so much in the construction sector, on the one hand, generates only short-term jobs and, on the other hand, absorbs a third of the national budget.”

“I find [it] appalling the number of mega-projects the government has launched since 2014,” said David Sims, who has been working as an urban planner in Egypt for many years.

“We asked the government to complete some unfinished projects in the informal areas of Cairo, where most of the Cairenes live and where there is a widespread lack of services, but they ignored us. They don’t care about their own people; they just want to make money.”

There are mega-projects for each and every sector – from farming to fishing, transport and housing, as well as solar and nuclear energy – but if many exist only on paper, “some are sexier than others,” said Sims, who is also author of the book Egypt's Desert Dreams: Development of Disaster.

“When it comes to attracting foreign capital, the new cities are the sexiest of all.”

On the scale of grandiosity, the New Administrative Capital launched in May 2015 and set to open in mid-2019 stands out. It spans 700 sq km and should host in between five and seven million people within high-rises and residential buildings.

So far, 30,000 flats have been completed. The yet-to-be-named city would include 1,250 mosques and churches, 2,000 schools, over 600 hospitals and 40,000 hotel rooms, as well as an amusement park four times the size of Disneyland and a central green area twice the size of New York’s Central Park.

The hub of the project comprises a diplomatic quarter with 30 ministerial buildings, which are scheduled to relocate there by June 2019, and 110 foreign embassies. As for the latter, no one has yet publicly accepted.

“I call this the great economic geographic remapping of Egypt,” said Nasr. “For the first time, we are dealing with an integrated development solution where, together with the industrial and investment zone, there’s a whole society and full services that provide people with entertainment, as well as schools, health facilities and housing.”

To the ever-growing Egyptian population the government presented this project as a chance to live in a dream place, not too far away from the ultra-congested Egyptian cities.

At the same time, though, it overlooked important details, such as only the affluent members of society would be able to afford the high-cost housing projects, turning the city into a lucrative but empty building project, like a dozen or so half-empty Egyptian towns that have been planned since the 70s.

“Between one-third and one-half of the built environment budget ($1.6 billion) serves New Cities, where only about two percent of the population live,” Yahia Shawkat, urban policies mapper, pointed out.

Despite the government’s insistence, the Egyptian people are far from being the main target of its construction initiatives.

The New Capital, like other empty new cities such as New Sohag, New Assiut, New Aswan and New Thebe, lies on “a tremendous speculative investment scheme,” wrote Sims.

“The main financial model depends upon a continued scramble for land on the part of private developers.”

Even if the supply exceeds the demand by large, the machine must keep running. While private real estate companies buy land plots to develop, well-off Egyptians, who mainly live and work abroad, offer down payments to purchase housing units at a low price. And when the market proves advantageous, they sell them to new customers.

“While most of these people won’t ever move into their new homes,” said Sims, “private developers expand their promises by adding more appealing billboards, and the authorities (ACUD is 51 percent owned by the army and 49 percent by the Authority of the New Urban Communities (NUCA)) make money from the land sale.”