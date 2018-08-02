Swys de Bruin's Lions have been given what many consider to be a 'Mission Impossible' in Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Canterbury Crusaders but are more than happy to accept it.

The Lions after all have been South Africa's best side in Super Rugby for the past three years, courtesy of a mobile and aggressive pack and an electric backline keen to attack from anywhere on the field.

At Rugby League Park on Saturday (kickoff 0735 GMT), however, they face a Crusaders side hosting their first final in 10 years and seeking their ninth title.

They are also filled with All Blacks forwards and fuelled by flyhalf Richie Mo'unga's growing maturity that has him pushing for more than a bit part in the national side.

"Along with the All Blacks in world rugby they have really stood tall," Lions captain Warren Whiteley told reporters in Christchurch on Thursday when asked about the magnitude of the challenge.

"They're a team everyone has learned from. (We're) playing against the side that's the best in the world.

"If you look at their results over the last couple of weeks and how they've constantly improved this is why you play the game for opportunities like this."

Recognising the challenge

Lions coach de Bruin recognised the challenge and decided to stick with most of the side who propelled them to their third successive final after they overwhelmed the New South Wales Waratahs last week and made just two changes.