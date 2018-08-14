Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced Turkey will boycott US-made electronic products.

The announcement came during his address to a symposium organised by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on the 17th anniversary of the founding of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“We will boycott American electronic products,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would produce a better version of every product previously bought with foreign currencies and export them.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

“If they have their iPhones, the others have their Samsung [phones]. In our country, we have Venus and Vestel. We will produce what we don’t already have ... and we will export them,” Erdogan said.

“They do not hesitate to use the economy as a weapon against us, as they [also] tried in the diplomatic or military field and efforts to sow social and political instability,” he added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

TRT World 'sRahul Radhakrishnanhas more.

Erdogan on Monday said, “Turkey’s economic dynamics are solid, strong and intact, and they will continue to be intact.”

"There is the World Trade Organization, but when we look at these steps taken [against Turkey] does it have anything to do with the principles of the World Trade Organization? Be a president or whatever you want to be. [But] You cannot just wake up one morning and say, 'I applied this much tariffs on aluminium and steel'," Erdogan said.

He said there was no basis for the recent exchange rates development.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins speaks from the conference in Ankara.

“Turkey is under siege in the economy, as in other areas," Erdogan said.

"On the one hand you are going to be a strategic partner, and on the other hand you put a bullet into your strategic partner," Erdogan added.

'Be a faithful friend and ally'

Opening the conference of ambassadors Turkey's foreign minister called on the US to be a "faithful friend and NATO ally."