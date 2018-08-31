Prosecutors in Paris have opened a preliminary investigation of a woman's rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu, a French judicial official said Thursday. A lawyer said the French film star denies the allegations.

The complainant was "a young actress and dancer in her twenties", Le Parisien newspaper said, adding that she alleged the 69-year-old actor sexually abused her on the sidelines of a play rehearsal and at his home on August 7 and 13.

The two met when Depardieu led a master class at her school, BFM TV reported.

The judicial official said the woman filed a complaint against the French film star on Monday near the southern city of Aix-en-Provence. The case was assigned to Paris prosecutors on Wednesday.

The official requested anonymity in discussing the case Thursday because he was not allowed to disclose details about an ongoing investigation.

Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, said on France's BFM TV that the actor "absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime."

Depardieu was "shaken" by the "groundless" accusations, Temime said. The lawyer declined to say if Depardieu was in France on Thursday or to give details on the actor's connection to the woman, who was identified by French media as a 22-year-old actor, comedian and dancer.

"He will obviously participate in the investigation and answer the questions," Temime said.

'An ogre and a poet'

Depardieu has appeared in 200 films over six decades and holds a rare position as a French actor who is known in Hollywood. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in "Green Card," a 1990 English-language romantic comedy co-starring Andie MacDowell.

His first big hit in France was "Les Valseuses," ("Going Places"), Bertrand Blier's classic farce about two wandering thugs.