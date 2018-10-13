TRT World sources deny Jamal Khashoggi’s Apple Watch is part of the investigation into his disappearance after Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Saturday the Saudi journalist may have recorded his own torture and murder at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

The newspaper said Khashoggi turned on the recording function of his smartwatch before walking into the consulate on October 2.

Sabah said the audio of his "interrogation, torture and possible killing was recorded and automatically sent to both his iPhone and cloud account."

Saudi intelligence noticed the watch on Khashoggi's wrist "and tried to erase some files," the paper said.

"The Saudi executioners first attempted to open the Apple watch by making password attempts. When they failed to do so, they used Khashoggi's fingerprints to log in and try to erase some files."

For the latest on the Khashoggi case, read here

A representative from Apple, however, confirmed the watches do not have fingerprint entry features, CNN reported on Saturday.

TRT World'sFrancis Collins has more.

Riyadh on Saturday dismissed accusations that authorities there had ordered Khashoggi be murdered by a hit squad inside its Istanbul consulate as "lies and baseless allegations".

But the row has intensified with the Washington Postreporting that Turkish officials have recordings made from inside the building that allegedly prove their claims Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the consulate.