As the investigation on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi lingers on, the fallout from the journalist's disappearance only continues to grow.

Almost two weeks after the Saudi Arabian journalist went missing from the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, he is all but presumed dead.

Riyadh has yet to provide a believable narrativeover the journalist's failure to leave its consulate.

Turkish sources have said they have proof that he was "tortured, interrogated and dismembered" within the consulate.

Sarah-Leah Whitson, executive director of The Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, believes there is enough evidence that Khashoggi is dead.

"The evidence that he entered and did not leave the consulate of his own accord, there's no dispute about that," says Whitson. "What we don't know, of course, is what happened to him inside. What we have is a lot of suspicious circumstantial evidence and his continued disappearance that sadly indicate that Jamal [Khashoggi] was killed."

Meanwhile, some Saudi Arabian social media users have taken to defending Saudi Arabia's role in the disappearance, and unapologetically at that.

"You leave your country arrogantly ... we return you humiliated," Faisal al Shahrani tweeted.

Not bothering to cover up what had happened to Khashoggi, Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah al Saud sent a message to another Saudi dissident, "Don't you want to pass by the Saudi Embassy? They want to talk to you face to face."

But in Saudi Arabia, this seems to be more of the same. Only last year, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for a humorous video where he danced to the Macarena. In Saudi Arabia, you are one social media post away from imprisonment or death.

Khashoggi, a thorn in MBS's side

Khashoggi often laughed at the idea that Saudi Arabia under Mohammed bin Salman was pushing for a version of "moderate Islam."

"Saudi Arabia, which is today fighting political Islam, is the mother and father of political Islam ... the Kingdom was founded on the idea of political Islam, to start with," he tweeted.

This seems to be at odds with the PR campaign trying to sell Mohammed bin Salman. He "tried very hard over more than three and a half years to fashion an image of himself as a reformer and even a revolutionary,” said Bruce O Riedel, an expert on Saudi Arabia at Brookings. “Now that veil has been torn apart.”

The PR campaign initiated by MBS included a lifting of the ban on women attending sports events and concerts in stadiums.

He was also known as the architect of the kingdom's move to lift a ban on women driving cars in the country, that also saw several activists and campaigners detained at the same time.

The detentions had led to deterioration and suspension of ties between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-US relationship has always been a skewed one. On three separate occasions, Trump has humiliated the kingdom, counting on their need for him. Trump told a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi last Tuesday, "We protect Saudi Arabia. Would you say they're rich? And I love the king ... King Salman, but I said 'King, we're protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military'."

In return, MBS said, "I love working with him." The reason for his passive response is clear. US support is essential for his ascension to the throne.

But the millions of dollars MBS has paid to PR firms to burnish his image in the West as "a reformer in a hurry" may have just been overturned by the possible murder.

Khashoggi, never one to let the prince go, tweeted:

"If a prince can pay $1 billion in return for his freedom, how much will a prisoner of conscience have to pay? How much will we all pay to get our freedom?"

In an increasingly unconvincing narrative, the Saudi Arabian state TV channel claimed the 15 Saudi 'hit squad,' who came and left Turkey within hours, were “tourists.”

Coincidentally during their "tour of Istanbul" the men, who were identified by Turkish security sources as members of Saudi Arabia's security and intelligence apparatus, were seen spending a considerable time in the Saudi consulate around the same time Khashoggi went missing.

Who is behind the strings?

While much of the kingdom seems to believe that Khashoggi’s disappearance is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by its enemies, a number of former security officials believe that this has caused a crack in the new regime, and it all began when Saudi Arabian intelligence fell under MBS's purview.

“The realignment of the [national intelligence service reporting directly to MBS] has been a disaster,” said an adviser to one such official. “It has become a hyper-political tool for the diwan … that has removed any semblance of accountability and encouraged abuse of power on a scale I have not witnessed before in modern times. There has been a broad descent into authoritarianism. The scale and pace of repression have destroyed any embryonic seeds of civil society and discourse. There really is no limit to the consequences of even polite disagreement, let alone dissent.”

Many Saudis however, who have spent time with the prince, say they would not be surprised if MBS is found to be behind Khashoggi's disappearance or death. They describe a dark and bullying young man in a hurry, with absolute power, who does not tolerate dissent.

"This never would have happened without MBS's approval. Never, never, never," said one former senior US diplomat with longstanding ties to the kingdom over several administrations.

"He doesn't hide the fact that he's authoritarian. He's not embarrassed by it," said one person close to the royal court. "He definitely sees himself in messianic terms, as a man of history."

Speaking to Bloomberg News only this month, the crown prince said, "I didn't call myself a reformer."

"When you come to political reforms, he's as reactionary as the Wahhabi political establishment," said David Ottaway, a Middle East fellow at the Wilson Center.

"While the country used to be run more by consensus of the senior princes, it is now down to one guy, with a little input from his dad."