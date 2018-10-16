SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir — Aijaz Mir, a lawmaker in Kashmir, a beautiful valley where a popular insurgency against Indian rule has been raging for the past 30 years, says he treated his security guard Adil Sheikh like his brother.

On September 27, Adil went into a room of the lawmaker’s official residence in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, apparently to clean it, and stole seven AK-47 rifles besides Mir’s licensed pistol. The rifles belonged to Mir’s seven other security guards who were on leave.

Adil took the rifles to weapon-starved insurgents and became one of them, posing in a picture — that went viral on social media — with a commander of Kashmir’s largest insurgent group, Hizbul Mujahideen.

Mir, the lawmaker, feels betrayed. At the same time he thanks God that he's alive and that no blood was shed before Adil’s flight to militancy.

Before embracing arms, Adil was a special police officer (SPO). An SPO defies categorisation as he finds no place in any conventional police formation.

Though neither a private army, nor a mercenary group, the SPO force has acquired the characteristics of both in the matrix of a long-pending and complex political conflict like Kashmir.

The only difference being that the Indian state itself appears to have assumed the role of a private company to raise and nurture this 30,000-strong force — the size of the Kenyan army — on a shoestring annual budget of about $40-50 million.

Each SPO gets $68-82 a month, compared to about $500-700 plus perks for a regular policeman. Until August this year, insurgents have killed nine SPOs and 21 policemen.

Insurgents also warned SPOs of dire consequences if they did not quit jobs, causing more than 30 SPOs to announce their resignations in mosques and other such prominent forums.

But in a decision that shows how pivotal SPOs are in the Indian state’s fight against the insurgency, the Indian government doubled their salaries to prevent mass desertion.

From this month, an SPO with less than five years of service will get $82 and those with five and 15 years will get $123 and $165 respectively.

The money an SPO’s family receives if insurgents kill him or he dies fighting during a counter-insurgency operation has also been doubled from $20,000 to $40,000.

Their regular counterparts are entitled to about $100,000 one-time payment if killed, plus other benefits that come with the job such as pension, health insurance and gratuity.

An SPO’s salary doesn’t even fulfill the local labour department’s minimum wage standards of $92 per month for unskilled workers and $133 a month for administrative and ministerial staff.

SPOs’ honorarium comes from a kitty called Security Related Expenditure, sort of pocket money provided by the government of India to Kashmir government for transportation of government forces, logistical support and accommodation for Indian paramilitary soldiers that are requisitioned from India in times of emergencies or have been deployed permanently in Kashmir.

For 2017, the fund was $172 million, a fraction of the hundreds of millions of dollars the government of India spends on army, paramilitary soldiers and police in India-administered Kashmir.

For example, this year’s budgeted expenditure for the Kashmir Home department, which is the parent department of the 100,000-strong regular police force, is $895 million.

Thus, for an SPO, there is incentive in death only. His job is also one of the toughest and riskiest. SPOs patrol streets, visit crime scenes, control pro-independence protests, perform small tasks at police stations, guard and drive vehicles of VIPs and other protected persons.

They cook their own meals at police stations and, like regular colleagues, also pay for it from their paltry wages. They get week-long training in handling firearms and their service carries no weight when government recruits new policemen: an SPO with even 10 years of service is like a fresh applicant.

And, unlike regular policemen, they are not required to take the customary pledge to uphold the constitution and preserve the “integrity of the country.”

“You can say an SPO is a daily wage labourer in police uniform,” a mid-level police officer told me on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media. Labourers in Kashmir earn a minimum of $200 a month.

Given so many cons, what pulls people toward the SPO force? About 10-15 percent of the SPOs, the police officer told me, volunteer to work for the Special Operations Group, a police unit tasked with counterinsurgency operations.

The rule is that an SPO can become a regular policeman only if he informs on the presence of insurgents, or actually participates in gunfights in which militants are killed.

The counterinsurgency grid in the disputed region comprises Indian army, paramilitary forces and a small number of SPOs and police personnel.

The perception on the ground, however, is that the local police and SPO force are leading the war against Kashmiri rebels, turning them into genuine targets.

The district police chiefs, who lead counter insurgency operations, and pro-India lawmakers, who are locally seen as collaborators, are two main sources of recruiting the SPOs. Since both are detested by the local population, the image of SPOs is spontaneously tarnished.

Adil, according to the lawmaker Mir, had campaigned for him in 2014 local Assembly election.

I asked the police officer what did he find common among those who volunteer for counter-insurgency work, which often amounts to grave human rights abuse against the local population. He said, “They talk like they are destined for SOG.” The SOG or special operations group is a specialised unit in police meant for counter insurgency tasks.

The police officer did not elaborate his point. Instead, he said, a network of informers, who are indistinguishable from the local population and need anonymity, is paid from the same SPO kitty.

Those who stay away from counterinsurgency jobs are doomed not only for hard policing but to working in high-ranking officers’ homes as gardeners, baby sitters, cleaners, and drivers who fetch the children of police officers from school, hoping against hope that one day the government might provide them permanent jobs.