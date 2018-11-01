BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Italian designer turns milk waste into wearable fabric
Instead of throwing milk waste into the trash, Italian fashion designer Antonella Bellina has been turning it into silk-like fabric.
Italian designer turns milk waste into wearable fabric
A t-shirt produced at Duo Di Latte costs around $60 while a baby outfit retails for 40. / TRTWorld
November 1, 2018

Italian fashion designer Antonella Bellina has been turning milk waste into fabric and producing silk-like cloth at her Due Di Latte company.

Milk fabric was first produced in the 1930s but back then it was a chemical-heavy process. Now science has come a long way and at Duo Di Latte the focus is on environmental sustainability so even the dyes they use are from natural products like leftover coffee, blueberries and red onion.

“First of all this product is 100% natural because of course it came from milk and its biological because we don't use any chemical product on it, “ says Antonella.

Recommended

TRT World’s Sarah Morice reports from Tuscany.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff