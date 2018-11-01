The Middle East is quietly heading towards the largest natural disaster in human history, and there's nothing it can do about it.

1) Ignored warnings

In 2015, a report by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation quietly warned of a bleak, water-scarce future for the Middle East. It highlighted climate change, erratic weather, and the utter lack of water sustainability in the Middle East, made all the more dangerous by "high degrees of reliance on agriculture, and low adaptive capacities."

With only 2 percent of the Middle East covered by water, and 94 percent vulnerable to climate change, its very future is at stake.

Three years later, the situation has only become more bleak, as water increasingly becomes a coveted and politicised resource.

2) War is already in the air

Over the last twenty years, there have already been six conflicts in the Middle East, claiming the lives of millions. Water shortages don't only start a conflict, but also make them worse.

The Pacific Institute, which maintains a global conflict database, reports on 92 conflicts that took place over water in the Middle East since the 1960's.

What is already the norm, may move past a breaking point with drastic climate change already underway. One study predicts a 25 percent decrease in rainfall throughout the Middle East by the end of the century.

Countries already struggling with instability, chronic water shortages, droughts, and insecurity will be the hardest hit.

The Human Development Report forecasted a 50 percent decline in water availability in Syria, not by the end of the century, but in 2025.

The next war in the Middle East will be fought over water, not politics. - UN Secretary General Ghali Boutros

3) Water, the new liquid gold, not oil

After Jordan's statement that it would not renew Israel's lease on Jordanian agricultural farmland, Israeli Agriculture Minister, Uri Ariel, was quick to respond with the threat of cutting Jordan's water supply for days.

For Israel, this is nothing new. Former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon noted that the 'Six Day War' began after the "diversion of the Jordan river," recognising the crippling effect of drought.

In a city with millions, food scarcity is likely to lead to crime and violence. But in the arid, sweltering Middle East, it could conceivably lead to outright war.

Jordan is an outlier, that is quickly becoming the norm. Vulnerable to anything that happens upstream of the Jordan river, it relies mainly on underground aquifers, drawing 200 percent more water than is sustainable - essentially they are drying up their supply.

With the influx of refugees, urban population growth, and reserves running dry, Jordan is confronted with a near-certain prospect of drought.

4) No solutions in sight

Gulf countries, already struggling with water scarcity, have opted for costlier solutions such as desalination, which separates sea salt from water.

70 percent of the world’s desalination centres can be found in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia alone spends over $24 billion dollars to increase its desalination capability.

But even desalination has its limitations.

There is a solid physics barrier to how energy efficient this process can be. As a rule, it will take at least 1 kWh of energy to desalinate 1 cubic meter of energy.