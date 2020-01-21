POLITICS
Lazio were fined $22,000 by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.
Lazio fans before a match on January 18, 2020. / Reuters
January 21, 2020

Italian Serie A side Lazio has ordered 16 fans caught making Fascists salutes at a home game to contribute to paying a fine imposed by UEFA over the incident.

Italian sports paper Corriere dello Sport said individual letters had been sent to the fans banning them for three matches and demanding a contribution to financial losses incurred by the club.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Lazio said the letters were "authentic" after a photograph of one letter appeared in several news outlets.

Lazio were fined 20,000 euros [$22,188] by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.

'Sanctionable behaviour'

A section of the Stadio Olympico stand was ordered closed for the next home Europa tie, reducing income from ticket sales.

"From the footage taken by UEFA and the consequent police investigation, it emerged that you are responsible for the sanctionable behaviour...," the letter read.

It estimated economic damage to the club through lost ticket sales and the fine at "at least 50,000 euros [$55,471]".

"As only the fans identified are responsible for the damage to the club, we invite you to contact us so that you can agree a method of payment to reimburse Lazio."

SOURCE:AFP
