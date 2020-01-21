Italian Serie A side Lazio has ordered 16 fans caught making Fascists salutes at a home game to contribute to paying a fine imposed by UEFA over the incident.

Italian sports paper Corriere dello Sport said individual letters had been sent to the fans banning them for three matches and demanding a contribution to financial losses incurred by the club.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Lazio said the letters were "authentic" after a photograph of one letter appeared in several news outlets.

Lazio were fined 20,000 euros [$22,188] by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.

'Sanctionable behaviour'