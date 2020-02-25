TÜRKİYE
Turkey quarantines its citizens returning on flight from Iran
The global coronavirus outbreak has prompted Ankara to step up travel precautions, including closing borders with Iran.
The health ministry says all passengers and crew in a flight from Tehran to Ankara will be tested for the coronavirus. / AA
February 25, 2020

Turkey will quarantine its citizens returning from Iran for 14 days amid coronavirus fears, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.   

Fahrettin Koca said a total of 132 Turkish passengers and crew, who landed in the capital Ankara from Iran on Tuesday, have been quarantined and will remain in a hospital for 14 days.     

He said all Turkish citizens, who want to return from Iran, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.   

No coronavirus cases have been found in Turkey as yet, the minister said.     

Iran has so far reported 14 deaths from the coronavirus, with 95 confirmed cases.     

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded a global alarm with China reporting almost 3,000 deaths from the outbreak, with health experts grappling to find a cure.     

Outside mainland China, the coronavirus has spread to more than 30 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.     

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. 

SOURCE:AA
