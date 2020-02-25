Turkey will quarantine its citizens returning from Iran for 14 days amid coronavirus fears, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Fahrettin Koca said a total of 132 Turkish passengers and crew, who landed in the capital Ankara from Iran on Tuesday, have been quarantined and will remain in a hospital for 14 days.

He said all Turkish citizens, who want to return from Iran, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

No coronavirus cases have been found in Turkey as yet, the minister said.