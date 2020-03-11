When the contested Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivered his inaugural speech in Kabul on Monday, there were more than a dozen prominent Pakistani politicians in the audience.

Almost all of them were ethnic Pakhtuns, who are the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and the biggest minority in Pakistan. But two lawmakers, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir have received the bulk of the negative publicity.

Initially, they were stopped from travelling by immigration officials at Islamabad airport. When they did arrive in Kabul, following Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention, Ghani delayed his speech as he sent a helicopter to bring them to the venue. People on Twitter wondered - why the special treatment?

“The problem is with the slogan Ler ao ber yao Afghan (Afghans live on both sides of the border) which are raised in their protests. That rubs the Pakistani establishment in a wrong way,” Ghulam Dastageer, a journalist who has closely followed the developments in the region, told TRT World.

Dawar and Wazir are active members of the Pashtun Tahafuz (Protection) Movement (PTM), which in the past two years has staged rallies and protests against Pakistan's powerful military and the effects of the war on terror on the Pakhtun population.

It drives support mainly from the tribal regions that border Afghanistan. Offensives against the militants have destroyed homes and businesses in the mountainous region. Tens of thousands have been displaced and their return obstructed by government indifference and delays in compensation.

The PTM, which came to prominence in 2018 after the extrajudicial murder of a young Pakhtun man in Karachi by a notorious police officer, welcome the statements and tweets, which Afghan leaders release in its favour.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have a testy relationship. The two countries share a 2,400-kilometre-long border called the Durand Line, which cuts right through the Pakhtun heartland. Kabul doesn’t recognise the border.

Successive Afghan governments have castigated Pakistan for interfering in their internal affairs. Ghani and his predecessor, Hamid Karzai, also accuse Islamabad of backing the Taliban.

On the other hand, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees since the 1980s when the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Karzai, Ghani and other Afghan leaders have all stayed in Pakistan at some point.

The Pakhtun connection

It’s not uncommon for Pakhtuns who live in Pakistani tribal areas such as Bajaur and Khyber to have family members in the Afghan cities of Khost and Kabul.

Pakhtun nationalism that transcends borders is not new. But Pakistan has been wary of increasing Afghan backing of the PTM, which is an indigenous movement rooted in local issues.

Shamim Shahid, an expert on Afghanistan, says Kabul’s overtures towards the PTM must not be seen as interference.

“Whenever there’s anything related to Pakhtuns - be it the ethnic strife in Karachi with the Mohajirs or a terrorist attack - the Afghan government has protested. It’s nothing new,” he told TRT World.

Similarly, he says, Pakistani Pakhtun politicians have always kept close relationships with Afghan leaders, ranging from former Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Najeebullah to Karzai.

The Taliban government, which was in power in Afghanistan in the mid-1990s, included a few Pakistanis who were from places such as Bajaur, he says.