Mubarak believes election is only one of the elements of the work they are doing, “a lot of it is grassroots organising, advocacy, protests, lawsuits and how we show up in the media room.“

“We understand that no matter who’s elected, especially as Palestinians, as Muslims, Arabs, Southeast Asian, Iranian, Middle Eastern, Black, Brown people, we understand no matter who enters the White house that our fight continues and it doesn’t end there. Yes we are facing fascism but also I encourage young people to focus on local election, federal elections because right now we are also seeing that we’re crafting a new far left not just on a national stage but global stage," Mubarak said.

"People are talking about progressive issues now in congress, we’ve elected the first two Muslim women, people that stand for our issues. Although our community is tired of voting for the cleaner dirty shirt, it’s exhausting but focus on the local, state and federal elections and who’s gonna be making the decisions for us in the congress. We understand that the electoral process alone will not liberate us and it’s through collective people power and how we show up day after election day”.

Muslim-Americans are ready to take advantage of this critical moment in the United States history, not only to drive voters or to run for office to be heard but also to push back against Islamophobic rhetoric that effect their communities inside and outside US borders.

Going forward

Ahmed Bedier, a human rights advocate and community organiser based in Florida also says “the small Muslim community in the United States is fortunately positioned in critical battleground states, including Florida which can make a difference in this election."

"Because whoever wins Florida, will win the presidential race. It’s critical that we get out to vote in Florida. Yes some people are hesitant to get behind Joe Biden, but Muslims are not for Joe necessarily but we are against Trump. At least with Joe Biden you can create coalitions that can push back or put pressure on them. We have to get into the political process, we have to get involved. As Muslim people in this country, this is the only process we have and available to us,” Bedier said.

Muslims have been more organised in preparing for this election, almost 100 of the delegates take part in the Muslim Delegates Coalition where they urge the Democratic Party to take more decisive action to improve U.S.-Muslim relations.

“As a part of Muslim delegates and allies, we worked on creating platform language for the Democratic Party. We had a seventeen-page document that really set forward a vision of what we want as Muslim Americans of this country. About sixteen of those items are actually adopted by the DNC. So we didn’t get the big wins that we wanted with respect to Israel and Kashmir but we did see movements and I think having movement going forward is better than really being at the standstill which is where we have been with the Trump administration and I see a second Trump administration is similar to the second Modi administration is that it will be all out, leashing out against Muslim communities in America,” Nadia Ahmad explains.

Just three weeks before the election, Biden said his administration will "look like America" where discrimination against Muslims will end and Muslim Americans would be given a chance to serve the country "at every level.”

He also promised that he will end Trump’s unconstitutional 2017 travel ban and sent out a message of unity against hate and bigotry, promising to pass hate crime legislation. Biden’s recent bid to Muslim voters has many wondering whether Biden is centering Muslims in the fight to unseat a president, who is overtly Islamophobic and won partly by demonising Muslims.

“I have seen in this election cycle, especially from the Democrats, that they’ve started to walk away from more of their Islamophobic positions. There’s been meetings with the Biden campaigns with Muslims at various events. Vice President Biden has made a commitment to ending CVE practices, which is Countering Violent Extremism and so that policy, I think, is a big step not only for Muslim Americans but also Arab Americans and South Asians. One of the key issues I think that has also been addressed is that the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi as well as the Saudi led war on Yemen so I think there’s gonna be some changes in terms of policy on those issues,” Ahmed said.

[NOTE: The article came from TRT World’s Eyes on Discrimination (EOD) Centre, which monitors and reports on offences, hate crimes and discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin and religion, or other related social categories. We promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.]