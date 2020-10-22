Born in 1954, Nardane Kuscu is a former elementary school teacher who changed her life around when she reached retirement. She and her family now operate a farm in the Kandira district of Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province.

“I was born in Cukurova, in Adana Ceyhan Kosreli village,” she says, speaking of her roots in southern Turkey. “I was born on a farm run by a woman. That may explain my obsession with women and farming.”

According to Kuscu, Kosreli is a tribe from the Bayat arm of Oghuz Turks; she says there are many Kosreli villages and Bayat towns all over Turkey. “I come from roots close to nature, from a people living within nature,” she stresses.

Kuscu became a school teacher in 1972, and got married two years later to a military man. She remained in Istanbul, teaching in less advantaged areas. She says she relished being around children and exchanging ideas with them.

“These days I feel like schoolchildren are being so mistreated,” she says. “They don’t get the breaks between classes at school, when school should be a place of socialisation as well as learning, for example,” she explains. “And if they do go out to the courtyard to play,” she sighs, “it’s concrete poured over earth so that their clothes don’t get dirty.”

“If it’s not that then it’s all about what school they will get into when they graduate middle school,” she complains, saying that the egos of parents and teachers are getting the best of them.

Asked what she was like as a child, Kuscu says she remembers picking out the seeds from a watermelon she would bring her father at the age of six: “He would tell me I was spoiling him,” she laughs. “And I would store the seeds, thinking I would plant them later on. I started putting away seeds that early.”